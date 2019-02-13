



— The Minnesota State Patrol has released transcripts for the 911 calls made after the shooting of a bus driver on I-35W in Minneapolis, including from the suspected shooter.

Thirty-one-year-old Kenneth Lilly is charged with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in connection to the Feb. 5 incident. He’s accused of shooting a bus driver multiple times after a traffic collision.

On Wednesday, the state patrol released 911 transcripts from a witness and the suspected shooter, Lilly.

In one of the transcripts, a witness driving by the scene reported the shooting.

“There was a … school bus, like a small school bus and a car that were just involved in an accident. It looked like the bus was refusing to pull over. The driver of the other car got out wearing what looked like possibly some sort of security uniform and I’m pretty sure he just fired multiple shots into the ground from a pistol,” the caller said.

The witness says the driver of the Toyota Camry, later identified as Lilly, “pulled forward and then he cut off the bus.”

“The guy in the security outfit is trying to get on the bus and the bus driver, it looked like the bus driver was not going to let him on the bus. And then as I passed I heard, what I’m pretty confident is multiple gunshots,” the caller said.

The other transcript was from Lilly. He told dispatch that he was in an accident with the bus driver and then tried to get information.

“He tried to drive past me, nearly ran me over and then a self-defense incident occurred because he tried to run me over. So shots have been fired,” he said.

Lilly said he was “a little shaken” because he was nearly run over by a bus.

When asked if there was anyone on the bus, Lilly said “I don’t think so. I think he’s just driving by himself. Some old guy.”

Lilly then tells dispatch that his gun is in its holster on his person.

Court documents say Lilly told officers he feared for his safety and that’s why he shot at the bus driver. Lilly’s next court appearance is set for March 8 at 9 a.m.