MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Big snowfalls mean snow emergencies and a lot of snow removal. Police say it’s important to be mindful of where you park and where you drive.

Ten Minnesota State Patrol squad cars have been hit while responding to highway crashes since the beginning of the month.

Drivers have also hit more than 40 plow trucks this winter.

As WCCO’s Lisa Meadows reports, plow drivers are doing their best to keep on top of the clean-up, but fast drivers are making it harder for them to do their job.

And when cars are left on the roads in the wrong place during a snow emergency, it slows down the entire operation.

MnDOT says never assume a plow driver can see you because their blind spots are quite lengthy. It suggests staying back at least 10 car lengths and slow down, because they do tend to drive under the speed limit.

Meadows rides along with snow plow drives to get the behind-the-scenes look.

