MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in northern Minnesota say two suspected thieves were arrested over the weekend after they were found sleeping in a cabin they’d burglarized.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy arrested 21-year-old Dustin Schmeda, of Minneapolis, and 25-year-old Caleb Swanson, of Crosby, on Sunday at a cabin on the 26000 block of County Road 19.

The cabin’s owner had called authorities after spotting the men on his cabin’s surveillance system. When the deputy responded to the cabin, the building appeared to have been burglarized. Schmeda and Swanson were asleep inside.

The deputy arrested the two men and found several stolen items in their car. The men said that they’d broke into another cabin earlier, although they did not specify where, as they claimed to be unfamiliar with the area.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is asking those with property in the area, about 10 miles northwest of Crosby, to check if their cabin was burglarized.