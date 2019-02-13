  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Burglary, Crosby, Crow Wing County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in northern Minnesota say two suspected thieves were arrested over the weekend after they were found sleeping in a cabin they’d burglarized.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy arrested 21-year-old Dustin Schmeda, of Minneapolis, and 25-year-old Caleb Swanson, of Crosby, on Sunday at a cabin on the 26000 block of County Road 19.

The cabin’s owner had called authorities after spotting the men on his cabin’s surveillance system. When the deputy responded to the cabin, the building appeared to have been burglarized. Schmeda and Swanson were asleep inside.

The deputy arrested the two men and found several stolen items in their car. The men said that they’d broke into another cabin earlier, although they did not specify where, as they claimed to be unfamiliar with the area.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is asking those with property in the area, about 10 miles northwest of Crosby, to check if their cabin was burglarized.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.