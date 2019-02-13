Thousands of homeowners attend the Minneapolis Home + Garden Show annually seeking helpful advice, solutions and new products for their next renovation, décor or landscape project. The Minneapolis Home + Garden Show features high-interest exhibits, high-profile industry personalities and the latest trends to bring in customers who are ready to move ahead with their home improvement projects.
2019 Show Dates & Hours:
Friday, February 22: 10:00 am – 9:00 pm
Saturday, February 23: 10:00 am – 9:00 pm
Sunday, February 24: 10:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Friday, March 1: 10:00 am – 9:00 pm
Saturday, March 2: 10:00 am – 9:00 pm
Sunday, March 3: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Ticket Pricing
Adults: $14.00
Adults (online): $12.00
Children Ages 6 – 12: $4.00
Children Ages 5 & under: FREE
Group Tickets (Minimum of 20 tickets): $10.00
For more information visit: https://homeandgardenshow.com/