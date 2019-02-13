  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs

Thousands of homeowners attend the Minneapolis Home + Garden Show annually seeking helpful advice, solutions and new products for their next renovation, décor or landscape project. The Minneapolis Home + Garden Show features high-interest exhibits, high-profile industry personalities and the latest trends to bring in customers who are ready to move ahead with their home improvement projects.

2019 Show Dates & Hours:

Friday, February 22:                         10:00 am – 9:00 pm

Saturday, February 23:                     10:00 am – 9:00 pm

Sunday, February 24:                       10:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Friday, March 1:                               10:00 am – 9:00 pm

Saturday, March 2:                           10:00 am – 9:00 pm

Sunday, March 3:                             10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Ticket Pricing

Adults: $14.00

Adults (online): $12.00

Children Ages 6 – 12: $4.00

Children Ages 5 & under: FREE

Group Tickets (Minimum of 20 tickets): $10.00

For more information visit: https://homeandgardenshow.com/

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.