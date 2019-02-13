  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Minneapolis, Valentine's Day


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new Valentine’s Day list ranks Minneapolis as the fifth least romantic city in the nation.

The new ranking comes as a complete 180-degree turn from the last time Minneapolis made the list as the fifth most romantic city in 2017.

While compiling its list, Instacart looked at nationwide data of search trends, finding which cities looked up universally romantic terms — like “flowers” and “hearts” — the most often in the days leading into Valentine’s Day. The company said the cities that treated the days leading up to the holiday as “any other day” fell to the bottom of the list.

Instacart named Baltimore as the most romantic city, and Detroit as the least romantic.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.