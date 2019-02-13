



A new Valentine’s Day list ranks Minneapolis as the fifth least romantic city in the nation.

The new ranking comes as a complete 180-degree turn from the last time Minneapolis made the list as the fifth most romantic city in 2017.

While compiling its list, Instacart looked at nationwide data of search trends, finding which cities looked up universally romantic terms — like “flowers” and “hearts” — the most often in the days leading into Valentine’s Day. The company said the cities that treated the days leading up to the holiday as “any other day” fell to the bottom of the list.

Instacart named Baltimore as the most romantic city, and Detroit as the least romantic.