



— Booking a date night, especially for Valentine’s Day, can be difficult. Trying to find one that’s fun or unique adds to the challenge. That’s what a couple of young Minnesotans are hoping to change.

At Pinstripes in Edina, customers can enjoy quality dining, classy drinks, and heavy handfuls of friendly competition in the form of bowling to bocce. It’s the ideal setting for “Let’s Go,” marketed not as a dating app, but a relationship app.

“We believe when it comes to building great relationships it’s all about finding common interests between you and your partner, and specifically sharing great experiences around those common interests” said Austin Bohlig, Let’s Go founder and CEO.

He and his partner Mitch Bebus, the co-founder and partnership director, are the brains of the operation.

Like the dating apps Tinder or Bumble, Let’s Go allows singles to swipe through other prospective singles in search of a match. But Let’s Go takes it a step further by coordinating a date between matches based on their interests and which days of the week they’re available to meet up.

“Then it really simplifies the process of where they’re going, what they’re doing and exactly how much they’re going to spend,” Bebus said.

Businesses like Pinstripes partner with Let’s Go, offering deals and discounts for mini-golf, comedy shows, dinner and more. The offer at Pinstripes is if someone buys one hour of bowling or bocce, then his or her date plays for free.

“Currently we got 97 deals on the app with about 72 partners between the Twin Cities and central Minnesota, St. Cloud area,” Bebus said.

But what really could set this app apart from the others is its longevity for users, even couples who download it years into marriage.

“Once you meet, you’re always looking for fun new date night ideas and so you can continuously use Let’s Go to find great date nights all the way through your relationships,” Bohlig said. “And if you are in a relationship already you can use it as well.”

Keeping relationships fun and fresh for couples is Let’s Go’s ultimate goal, but these young men have a few more in mind.

“From ordering your Uber, all the way to paying your check, if we could do everything through the app, simplifying that process is what our long term goal is,” Bohlig said.

The Let’s Go app is free and available for download for Apple and Android phones.