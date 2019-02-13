  • WCCO 4On Air

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s longest-running rover on Mars, Opportunity, has been pronounced dead, 15 years after it landed on the red planet.

The six-wheeled vehicle was built to operate just three months. But it kept going and going until it was finally doomed by a ferocious dust storm eight months ago.

Flight controllers made numerous attempts to contact it and sent one final series of recovery commands Tuesday night, accompanied by one last wake-up song, Billie Holiday’s “I’ll Be Seeing You.” There was no response, only silence.

In one of the first images sent to Earth by Opportunity shows the Martian surface. (NASA via Getty Images)

Remarkably spry until communication ceased last June, Opportunity roamed a record 28 miles (45 kilometers) around Mars.

Opportunity and its long-dead twin rover, Spirit, found evidence that ancient Mars had water flowing on its surface and might have been capable of sustaining microbial life.

