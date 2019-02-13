



— Jayme Closs and her family say they have the “deepest gratitude” for supporters in a statement released Wednesday.

Jayme was held captive for 88 days before she managed to escape last month. Here’s the statement from Jayme and her family:

“Jayme and her family wish to extend their deepest gratitude for the incredible gifts and generous donations that she has received from all over the country and around the world. Jayme greatly appreciates each and every gift, as well as the many cards and letters. The many kind words have been a source of great comfort to her,” the statement said.

Jake Patterson faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of kidnapping and one count of armed burglary. The 21-year-old was arrested last month, after holding Jayme captive for 88 days.

The 21-year-old told investigators that he took Jayme to a remote cabin in Gordon, Wisconsin, sometimes hiding her under his bed for hours.