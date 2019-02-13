  • WCCO 4On Air

Discover the latest in home improvement, landscaping, and gardening at the St. Paul Home + Landscape Show. Connect with local experts and find everything you need for your latest home project.

2019 Show Dates & Hours:

Friday, February 15                       10:00 am – 8:00 pm

Saturday, February 16                  10:00 am – 8:00 pm

Sunday, February 17                    10:00 am – 6:00 pm

 

Ticket Pricing

Adults: $9.00

Adults (online): $7.00

Children Ages 6 – 12: $2.50

Children Ages 5 & under: FREE

Group Tickets (Minimum of 20 tickets): $6.00

  • Grand Opening: only $5 admission first hour on Friday

For more information visit: https://stpaulhomeandlandscapeshow.com/

