Discover the latest in home improvement, landscaping, and gardening at the St. Paul Home + Landscape Show. Connect with local experts and find everything you need for your latest home project.
2019 Show Dates & Hours:
Friday, February 15 10:00 am – 8:00 pm
Saturday, February 16 10:00 am – 8:00 pm
Sunday, February 17 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Ticket Pricing
Adults: $9.00
Adults (online): $7.00
Children Ages 6 – 12: $2.50
Children Ages 5 & under: FREE
Group Tickets (Minimum of 20 tickets): $6.00
- Grand Opening: only $5 admission first hour on Friday
