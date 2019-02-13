OWATONNA, Minn. (AP) — Two students have been charged following an altercation with police at Owatonna Senior High School this week that stemmed from racist comments made on social media.

Owatonna police says some students posted racist comments over the weekend that were directed at black students at the school.

Police were called and clashed with some students, prompting the school to enter into lockdown. Two students are facing charges of assaulting an officer, among other counts. Owatonna Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Elstad says the district continues to work toward racial equity and eradicating racism.

The investigation into the social media posts continues.

