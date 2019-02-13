  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Looking to visit the best florists around? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top florists in Minneapolis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re in the market for florists.

1. Chez Bloom

Photo: chez bloom/Yelp

Topping the list is Chez Bloom. Located at 4310 Bryant Ave. South in East Harriet, the florist is the highest rated florist in Minneapolis, boasting five stars out of 22 reviews on Yelp.

2. Spruce Flowers And Home

Photo: spruce flowers and home/Yelp

Next up is Southeast Como’s Spruce Flowers and Home, situated at 1621 E. Hennepin Ave., Suite 225. With 4.5 stars out of 33 reviews on Yelp, the florist has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Flowers By Miss Bertha

Photo: rima h./Yelp

Then there’s Whittier’s Flowers By Miss Bertha, located at 2100 Nicollet Ave., which is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the florist 4.5 stars out of 21 reviews.

