



The Bodega Boys are coming back to television and their first guest will be a familiar face.

Desus Nice & The Kid Mero will welcome Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as the first guest on their new late night Showtime program “Desus & Mero.”

Ocasio-Cortez introduces the trailer video by saying, “Today, I am proud to announce, that I will be forming an exploratory committee, to be the first guest on Desus & Mero.” The freshman Congresswoman represents New York’s 14th district and began serving the House of Representatives in January. AOC is a Bronx native just like the show’s hosts Desus & Mero.

The series premieres Thursday, Feb. 21 at 11pm EST/PST on Showtime where Daniel Baker and Joel Martinez head to Washington D.C. to visit Ocasio-Cortez in her new offices. This will be the first ever late night talk show on Showtime.