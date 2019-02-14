MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Sherburne County have identified the two people found dead in their Big Lake home Tuesday morning.

The county sheriff’s office says the deceased couple was found after a family member called police reporting they were unable to contact them for several days.

Big Lake police officers did a welfare check and found the bodies of 66-year-old Michael John Knox and 68-year-old Shirley Knox.

An autopsy found no trauma to either of the Knoxes nor signs of violence at the scene.

Sheriff Joel Brott says the investigation is ongoing, but no foul play is suspected in the incident.