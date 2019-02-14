  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Big Lake, Michael Knox, No Foul Play, Shirley Knox

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Sherburne County have identified the two people found dead in their Big Lake home Tuesday morning.

The county sheriff’s office says the deceased couple was found after a family member called police reporting they were unable to contact them for several days.

Big Lake police officers did a welfare check and found the bodies of 66-year-old Michael John Knox and 68-year-old Shirley Knox.

An autopsy found no trauma to either of the Knoxes nor signs of violence at the scene.

Sheriff Joel Brott says the investigation is ongoing, but no foul play is suspected in the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.