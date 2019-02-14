  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man accused of killing a Claremont mother and daughter in a September crash was released without bail Thursday after his first court appearance.

Tanner Kruckeberg (credit: Dodge County Sheriff)

Tanner Kruckeberg was charged last month with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the deaths of 43-year-old Rachel Harberts and her 8-year-old daughter Emerson. Harberts’ 12-year-old son, Jaxon, survived, but with serious injuries. Authorities say Kruckeberg was using his cellphone at the time of the crash.

(credit: GoFundMe)

Although Kruckeberg was released, the judge set conditions for him to abide by until his next hearing, including no traffic-related charges, make all future court appearances and to keep contact with an attorney, among others.

Kruckeberg’s next court appearance is set for May 1.

