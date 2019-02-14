



The man accused of killing a Claremont mother and daughter in a September crash was released without bail Thursday after his first court appearance.

Tanner Kruckeberg was charged last month with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the deaths of 43-year-old Rachel Harberts and her 8-year-old daughter Emerson. Harberts’ 12-year-old son, Jaxon, survived, but with serious injuries. Authorities say Kruckeberg was using his cellphone at the time of the crash.

Although Kruckeberg was released, the judge set conditions for him to abide by until his next hearing, including no traffic-related charges, make all future court appearances and to keep contact with an attorney, among others.

Kruckeberg’s next court appearance is set for May 1.