



A Minnesota man accused of attacking a priest in North Dakota will be sentenced later this month for attempted murder.

Authorities say 43-year-old Chad Legare, of Alexandria, Minnesota, attacked the Rev. Robert Wapenski at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Anamoose a year ago in a dispute involving a woman.

Legare in November entered an Alford plea, which the court treats as a guilty plea. His scheduled sentencing earlier this month was called off due to severe winter weather. It’s been reset to Feb. 25. He could face up to 20 years in prison.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)