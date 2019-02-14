MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Valentine’s Day will bring snow to the Twin Cities. But don’t worry, it won’t be much.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says flurries are expected across central Minnesota on Thursday afternoon. Snow totals are expected to be less than a half inch, and the flakes will likely stop falling before couples head out to dinner.

While it snows in the Twin Cities, there’ll likely be blowing snow in southwestern Minnesota.

With evening will come a drop in temperatures. By Friday morning, the mercury will show subzero readings across the state, and wind chills will be as frigid as 30 below zero.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for the western half of Minnesota, from 11 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday. With wind chill factors around 30 below, frostbite can set in on exposed skin in 30 minutes.

Looking at the weekend, temperatures will be remain below average. Sunday will bring another chance of significant snow.