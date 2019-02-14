MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul will be saying goodbye to some of the city’s most beloved mascots. The mounted patrol program is ending, and the horses will officially be off duty.

St. Paul Police said this is something no one wanted to happen. The horses are an important part of this department but times are changing.

The horses were an integral part of maneuvering the streets on snow-filled days. The police chief says injuries to mounted officers doubled in the past four years.

The department told WCCO this was a tough decision.

“Were hearing from people who lived in St. Paul and remember seeing horses, but the most important thing is for us to keep streets safe for everybody,” St. Paul Police spokesperson Steve Linders said.

The chief says one of the needs is distracted driving. Nine of the patrol officers will be going to squads, and three of them will be assigned full-time to distracted driving, which continues to be a growing issue.