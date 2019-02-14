ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A new report cites massive failures by state agencies in the rollout of the $100 million MNLARS program.

MNLARS is the new driver and vehicle registration system that debuted in July 2017.

It has repeatedly caused massive delays for consumers.

The 80-page report puts most of the blame on managers at the Department of Public Safety and MNIT, the state’s I.T. agency.

The report lays out the 10 years of planning and the more than $100 million of taxpayer money that went into creating MNLARS.

“There were warnings along the way,” Joe Alter, author of the Legislative Auditor’s report said.

WCCO asked Alter if Minnesota taxpayers have gotten what they paid for. He said, “We are still waiting today to get a completed system, and until we get a completed system, I would have to say ‘no.'”

The report sites failures in oversight from 2007 on, including supervisors repeatedly ignoring warning signs that the system was not ready for the 2017 rollout.

The latest fix to the MNLARS system happened just this week and includes an update for specialty license plates.

Gov. Tim Walz visited a licensing center in Faribault Thursday, where consumers were able to get those plates.

“I think an ‘incomplete’ as a teacher is what I would say. I think the efforts being made, I think we have got some improvements,” Walz said when asked what grade he would give the new system.

MNLARS is asking for $15 million in immediate emergency funding. Republican Sen. Scott Newman, the powerful chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, says he is not sure if he will even schedule a committee meeting on that. WCCO asked Sen. Newman if he is worried there could be another disastrous MNIT rollout.

“Scared stiff to be real honest,” he said. “What about all the other state agencies? This is just two state agencies and MNIT deals with all of our agencies.”

The recommendations from the Legislative Auditor include making sure that a roll out of an IT project this big be done in phases, not all at once.

MNIT released a statement saying that the lessons learned from MNLARS must be applied to other major state IT rollouts.