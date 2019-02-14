



Veterinarians at a Twin Cities wildlife rehabilitation organization say they’re amazed a mourning dove is still alive after it was found with a blow gun dart pierced through its body.

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota, located in Roseville, says the small female bird was admitted over the weekend after someone worked to diligently to capture her and bring her in for help.

The bird had a dart running completely through her body, just missing her heart.

“We don’t often see direct acts of cruelty, for which we are thankful,” the rehabilitation center wrote on Facebook. “We choose to focus on the wonderful compassion of the client who worked hard to catch the dove in the cold and snow so it could receive medical attention.”

On Monday, veterinarians removed the dart, which somehow didn’t puncture any vital organs. Still, the mourning dove is now recovering from an infection as well as lead toxicity.

The rehabilitation center says it’s cautiously optimistic for the dove’s recovery.

