



It’s been a tough week of winter weather and that might have you ready for the weekend.

We found all sorts of things to do around the Twin Cities including monster trucks, museums, a Mall of America event and more if you’re Workin’ for the Weekend.

Lake Home & Cabin Show

Start dreaming of summer and your second home at the Lake Home & Cabin Show.

Head to the Minneapolis Convention Center to meet with architects and builders, browse rustic and specialty furniture and learn about lake shore maintenance.

Everything for your dream cabin is on display Friday through Sunday.

Monster Jam

Your family will cling to the edge of their seats at Monster Jam.

The action-packed live event on four wheels brings together world-class drivers to compete in both monster truck racing and freestyle competitions.

Monster Jam takes place at US Bank Stadium Saturday at 7 o’clock.

Children’s Museum

Explore Minnesota Children’s Museum for free with Target Free Third Sundays.

On Sunday, visitors can roam the museum free of charge from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Chinese New Year At Mall Of America

Finally, celebrate the Chinese New Year at Mall of America!

Celebrate the Year of the Pig in the Rotunda this Saturday and Sunday.

The Chinese New Year Celebration will include cultural presentations, performances and decor.