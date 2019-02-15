



Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who announced her presidential campaign in the midst of a snowstorm Sunday in downtown Minneapolis, is slated to hit the campaign trail this weekend, stopping at cities in Wisconsin and Iowa.

The senator, who is the only Midwestern candidate to enter the increasingly crowded field of Democratic presidential contenders, is making her first stop Saturday morning in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, her campaign says.

In Packer Country, she’s expected to talk with local Democrats at the Shift Cyclery and Coffee Bar at 10:45 a.m.

On Saturday afternoon, Klobuchar plans to travel to Mason City, Iowa, where she’s slated to host a 4 p.m. meet-and-greet at Lorado’s Restaurant.

On Sunday, Klobuchar’s next Iowa appearance will be at 1 p.m. in Knoxville. There, the senator will attend a soup luncheon at Peace Tree Brewing Company.

Klobuchar’s final weekend stop will be in Albia, Iowa. There, she’ll attend a 5 p.m. spaghetti dinner at First Christian Church.

In her campaign announcement, Klobuchar presented herself as a candidate that seeks to unite the increasingly polarized country. She promised to focus on results and to “lead from the heart.”

Her weekend campaign through Iowa comes about a year before the 2020 Iowa caucuses, the first nominating contest of the presidential primary season.

