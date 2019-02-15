



— A 20-year-old man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a Crystal apartment building Friday evening.

Police say they were called to the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue at about 7:44 p.m. to find the victim with an apparent gunshot wound tot he chest. Officers tried to revive the victim, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still searching for the shooter. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crystal Police via the Hennepin County Dispatch at 952-258-5321.