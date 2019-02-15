Filed Under:Nevis, Officer-Involved Shooting, Shooting


NEVIS, Minn. (WCCO) – Few details have been released following a reported officer-involved shooting late Thursday night in northern Minnesota.

The Brainerd Dispatch, The Star Tribune and other outlets are reporting that there was an officer-involved shooting in Hubbard County, citing unconfirmed scanner reports.

According to Valley News Live, police at the scene say a suspect has been arrested.

The shooting reportedly happened on County Road 119, near the intersection of 190th Street.

