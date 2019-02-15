MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Kent Martell has just about had it with winter.

“There’s getting to be no place to put it anymore,” Martell said.

He’s already shoveled his driveway a dozen times and says the alleyways near his home look OK but not great.

“I just haven’t seen the snowplows like last year, they must just be overwhelmed,” Martell said.

Things aren’t much different a few blocks away.

“It is hard to get in and out of,” said Minneapolis resident Karen of her alleyway. “Very slippery.”

The City of Minneapolis heard those complaints and decided it was time for a touchup.

“We heard from a lot of people that after we went through the alleys earlier this week … there was still a need to get out there again, there was more snow,” said Lisa Cerney, deputy director of Public Works.

There are more than 3,700 alleys in the city or about 400 miles.

All day Friday, plows went over that massive stretch of road again.

The main purpose of retouching the alleys is to help solid waste and recycling crews. They need the areas to be clear so they can do their job.

“The more we can get everything off the roads, the better for the next snowfall,” Cerney said.

There’s another added bonus: It also helps residents access their garages.

While Public Works can’t change the weather, they can make things a little easier for residents.

As for Karen, she’d rather have a vacation.

“I’m ready for spring break,” she said.

Crews started plowing at 7 a.m. All alleyways should be plowed again by 6 p.m. Friday.