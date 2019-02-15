  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Animal Humane Society, Pet Of The Week
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Pet of the Week is Moose.

He’s a 3-year-old Pit Bull/Basset Hound mix who’s currently at the Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley.

Moose, who is neutered and weighs about 50 pounds, is described as affectionate and toy-loving, although he might appear shy at first.

The Animal Humane Society says Moose was recently returned to them because his family wasn’t able to keep him.

For more information on Moose, click here.

