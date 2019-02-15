



The reign of red and khaki is over for Target store workers, who can now wear blue jeans to work.

On Thursday, the Minneapolis-based retailer announced on its blog that store works can wear either khaki or jeans as long they’re wearing a red shirt.

Target Corp. says the change in dress code comes following the company’s strong holiday performance, which saw a 5.7 percent same-store sales increase during the November/December period.

The last time Target changed its iconic dress code was last year, when employees were allowed to wear jeans (and the red shirt) on the weekends.

That change was also a reward for an increase in same-store sales.

