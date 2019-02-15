  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a 49-year-old woman is dead after a crash involving alcohol in Dakota County late Thursday evening.

According to the state patrol, the incident occurred at 11:18 p.m. on eastbound Highway 50 E at Inga Avenue in Douglas Township.

There, a 2001 Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on the highway when it went into a ditch and rolled near Inga Avenue.

The passenger, identified as 49-year-old Terri Lynn Stephenson of Hampton, was not wearing a seatbelt and did not survive the crash.

The driver, 53-year-old Michael James Serres also of Hampton, suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to North Memorial hospital.

The state patrol says alcohol was involved with Serres, but further details are not known.

