According to a survey from Finder.com, about 72 percent of Americans say they would reconsider a romantic relationship because of another person’s debt.

Those who responded to the survey were most turned off by credit card debt followed by student loan debt.

The survey also found older generations are more accepting of debt, while Gen Y is most likely to find all categories of debt unacceptable in a mate.

