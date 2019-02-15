



Two Minnesota cities are reportedly among the 100 richest in the country.

Bloomberg listed Orono, a western Twin Cities suburb, as No. 53 on its annual richest American cities ranking, up a spot from 2018, according to a report in the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.

The average household income in Orono is $243,419, up more than $12,000 from last year.

Further down on the list, rank No. 93, is Medina, another city in the west metro.

This was Medina’s first time on the Bloomberg list. The average household income there is $211,742.

No cities in Wisconsin, Iowa or the Dakotas made the list.

As for the richest city in the country, the top spot is Atherton, California, where the average household income is $450,696.

The No. 2 city on the list is Scarsdale, New York, and the third spot went to Cherry Hills Village, Colorado.

