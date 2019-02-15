



— Minneapolis City Council members say they need more time to approve a major public redevelopment project.

The massive $200 million Upper Harbor Terminal project will make use of the former port of Minneapolis industrial site.

Bill Hudson was at this morning’s city council meeting where members voted to send the proposal back to committee. They’re not putting the brakes on the project, they say they want to slow it down to give time for more community engagement.

The 48 acres used as a barge terminal for many years is city-owned – where bulk sand, gravel and salt would arrive. The vision is to convert the site into a mixed-use area of performing arts center, hotel, retail and affordable housing.

But before a concept plan is ready for approval, the council wants to make sure it reflects the ideas and input of the north side community. A public forum was held this past weekend.

“Having community voice is 100 percent necessary and essential to the success of this project and the longevity of my community. I live across the way, so it’s literally in my backyard,” said Phillipe Cunningham, a Minneapolis City Council member.

The economic development committee will meet next Tuesday to consider a larger package including ideas from the community. They’re still on track to break ground in 2020, hoping to see completion of the first phase by 2024.