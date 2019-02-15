Filed Under:Cold, Frigid Cold, Minnesota Weather, Wind Chill Advisory

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – If it’s not snow, it’s frigid cold.

Minnesotans woke up Friday morning to subzero temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for nearly all of western and southern Minnesota, right up to the Twin Cities border.

Wind chill factors in the advisory areas are around 30 below zero, cold enough for frostbite to set in on exposed skin in just 30 minutes.

The advisory is slated to last until 9 a.m. Friday.

Following the morning cold, there’ll be sunny skies. And no snow.

Looking at the weekend, Saturday will bring a slight warm-up, with highs inching toward 20 degrees.

Sunday is expected to bring more snow, with the biggest accumulations likely stacking up in southwestern Minnesota. Still, there is a possibility the Twin Cities sees measurable snow.

