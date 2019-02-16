



— Crystal police are investigating a shooting that left at 20-year-old man dead Friday night.

It happened at about 7:44 p.m. in a parking lot of the Crystal Village Apartments, on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue. Neighbors tell WCCO-TV they heard yelling, and then two to four gunshots.

Officers arrived to find the victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. Officers tried to revive him, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police think the shooter and the victim knew each other. They say there is a strong possibility this was a robbery that ended in a shooting, but they don’t have enough information at this point in the investigation to confirm that.

Family members have identified the victim as 20-year-old DeShawn McCabe from Monticello.

Police are still searching for the shooter. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crystal Police via the Hennepin County Dispatch at 952-258-5321.