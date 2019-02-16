



— Sen. Amy Klobuchar hits the campaign trail Saturday, nearly a week after announcing her bid for the presidency

The Minnesota Democrat has several events in Wisconsin and Iowa this weekend. Klobuchar is in Eau Claire Saturday, before heading to Mason City, Iowa. Sunday, the Senator will make two more stops in the Hawkeye state.

Thanks to everyone for turning out big time in Eau Claire! My mom grew up in Wisconsin (still home to my Aunt Jane and Uncle Dick) and yes, we have a cheese making heritage in Monroe and beyond. To quote the Wisconsin motto “FORWARD!” https://t.co/bZt4mXEPsC — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) February 16, 2019

Iowa is critical because it holds the Democrats’ first caucuses next February.

Pat Kessler will follow her first weekend on the road. Look for his live reports from Iowa Saturday at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on WCCO-TV.

