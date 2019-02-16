



– Three people who died Thursday during a shooting outside a day care in Nevis, including the suspect, have been identified.

Heidi Eve Pierce, 40, of Akeley, died of homicide due to a gunshot wound; Candi Cheryl Goochey, 37, of Akeley, died of homicide due to a gunshot wound; and Bryce Anthony Bellomo, 34, of Nevis, died by suicide due to a gunshot wound.

The incident, which occurred just before 8 p.m. Thursday, also left one officer injured.

When deputies responded, they found a woman dead when they got there. The suspect had already fled. Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes told WCCO-TV the shooter took another woman hostage when he fled the daycare and later shot her as well. Deputies spotted the man’s vehicle north of Nevis and a pursuit ensued.

During the chase, which lasted about 20 minutes across a number of icy roads, the suspect fired at law enforcement vehicles and wounded a sheriff’s deputy. The man drove his vehicle into a ditch on County Road 119, and he then got out and exchanged gunfire with deputies.

Hubbard County deputies did return fire, and the suspect got back into his vehicle. He was later found deceased by officers.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the officer-involved shooting. The BCA is in the process of conducting interviews with incident participants and witnesses.

Additional information, including the names of the deputies, will be released once those interviews are completed.