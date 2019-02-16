  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak covered a lot of ground in this week’s WCCO Saturday Morning show. Here are links for more information.

Salt Room at Salt Spa in St. Louis Park, MN

Minnesota Zoo Tropical Beach Party

St. Paul Chamber Orchestra’s “Tapestry19” Festival

Best of MN: Hot Chocolate at Carol’s Restaurant in Blaine, MN

DeRusha Eats: NordicWare’s Bundt Pan

MonsterJam at US Bank Stadium

Shen Yun at the Ordway

