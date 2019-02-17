Filed Under:Mike Augustyniak, Snow, Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Snow arrived early Sunday morning in the bottom half of the state, pushing Minnesota closer to a record for the snowiest February ever documented.

Snow was relatively light from the Twin Cities down to southeastern Minnesota with totals ranging from 1 to 3 inches. Snow is expected to continue falling into Sunday evening.

Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says we can expect another storm system to develop by Tuesday night, making for a messy Wednesday morning commute. Friday and Saturday is also expected to bring more snow accumulation.

Minnesota needs about 5 more inches of snow to beat the record.

As of Sunday afternoon, the northern portion of the state remained free of precipitation.

Looking ahead, temperatures should remain in the low 20s throughout the week.

