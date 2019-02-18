  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bloomington, Mall Of America, Sea Life


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a 6-year-old is conscious and talking after he fell from the top of an escalator at Mall of America’s Sea Life.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, the child suffered a minor head injury and was transported to the hospital Monday evening.

(credit: CBS)

Authorities say the fall was not related to an escalator malfunction.

No additional information is available at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.