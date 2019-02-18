Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a 6-year-old is conscious and talking after he fell from the top of an escalator at Mall of America’s Sea Life.
According to the Bloomington Police Department, the child suffered a minor head injury and was transported to the hospital Monday evening.
Authorities say the fall was not related to an escalator malfunction.
No additional information is available at this time.