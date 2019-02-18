



Monday is President’s Day, and that means lots of students didn’t have to go to school, but not all of them took the day off.

Zeb Zimmer was among the students taking advantage of the holiday. He was one of almost 200 students from Farmington High School who used part of their day off to volunteer at Feed My Starving Children.

“We are out here working just trying to keep things going,” he said. “We’re all off of school it’s a great day to go and get things done in the community.”

The students, all part of National Honor Society or Student Council, spent two hours packing food that will be sent to Nicaragua.

“It’s so fun to come out and see them pack with us and really care about something more than their day to day,” Kayla Gin said.

The students packed three ingredients. Eventually rice from local farmers in Nicaragua will be added when the food gets down there.

“It’s awesome, and we’re always working really hard, having fun, and it’s also really great for like team bonding it always bring the groups really close together,” Kirstin Knudsen said. “It’s really awesome to know that we’re going there and we’re actually savings kids’ lives. This is, for real, children who are starving and it’s awesome to know that you’re doing this with your friends.”

It may not have been a day of rest, but that was easy to forget with the bigger picture in mind.