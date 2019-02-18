Filed Under:Minneapolis, Mississippi, River Bank, Technical Rescue

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A male victim needed to be rescued after falling 150 feet down over a cliff near the Mississippi River in Minneapolis Monday morning.

According to Minneapolis Fire Department’s Deputy Chief Kathleen Mullen, authorities received a 911 call early Monday morning and the caller reported being in the snow by the river, but not knowing exactly where.

Dispatch pinged the phone and got an approximate location, near East 25th Street and West River Parkway. Rescue crews shouted for the victim near that location, and the victim was able to shout back.

Mullen says the victim fell 150 feet over the cliff down the bluff and landed near an ice shelf next to the river. Mullen says it’s believe the victim was there for around three hours.

“He was very lucky — if you could be lucky for a fall — that he didn’t actually end up in the water,” Mullen said.

A technical rescue was called and set up a lowering system. The victim was hauled up, treated and taken to the hospital.

Mullen says the victim’s injuries are unknown. The victim couldn’t stand or walk, and may have suffered cold-related injuries.

