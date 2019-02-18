  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Don’t think it’s snowed enough in the Twin Cities this February? Well, more snow is on the way this week.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says the next chance for a couple inches of snow looks to be Wednesday morning. A system is tracking toward southern Minnesota, and will likely hit the Twin Cities during the morning commute.

Heavy snow is expected to fall through the morning before tapering off into the afternoon. At least a few inches of snow will stack up, and totals for the Twin Cities could be as high as 4 inches.

According to the National Weather Service, the biggest totals will likely accumulate in southeastern Minnesota.

If it indeed snows Wednesday, it’ll bring the Twin Cities close to setting an all-time February snow record. The number to beat is 26.5 inches, set back in 1962. Currently, the metro has seen 22.6 inches.

While the all-time snow record might not be broken Wednesday, more snow is on the way this weekend. Snow is expected for Friday, Saturday and even Sunday.

Brickman says it’s a pretty safe bet that 2019 will claim the title of snowiest February in Twin Cities history.

