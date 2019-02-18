



Police in southeastern Minnesota say emergency responders brought an individual to a hospital Monday morning after they hallucinated that several people had been shot inside a home.

The Red Wing Police Department says its officers responded to the reported shooting around 7:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of Bush Street. When officers searched the home in question, however, they found no one inside.

The caller, meanwhile, insisted that someone had shot several people in the home.

An emergency response team concluded that the 911 caller had hallucinated the shooting. Emergency crews brought the individual to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester for treatment.

