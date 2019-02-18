MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar took her presidential campaign to New Hampshire Monday, the home of the first-in-the-nation presidential primary, ahead of a major national television appearance tonight.

The Democrat made four campaign stops over the weekend. On Saturday, she was in Eau Claire, Wisconsin and Mason City, Iowa. Her Iowa tour continued Sunday with stops in Knoxville and Albia.

At those events, she spoke of bringing change to Washington, describing herself as a peace-keeper with grit who deserves a shot at the Oval Office.

Klobuchar is in New Hampshire Monday evening, where she’ll headline a town hall moderated by CNN’s Don Lemon. The questions will mostly come from likely New Hampshire primary voters.

Earlier, she held a meet and greet with supporters.

CNN hosted a town hall for fellow Democratic candidate Sen. Kamala Harris two weeks ago.

Klobuchar is one of eleven Democrats officially running for President in 2020.