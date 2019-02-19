  • WCCO 4On Air

BURLEY, Idaho (AP) — Idaho State Police say two people are dead and two others were flown to a regional hospital after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 84 in southern Idaho Monday night.

The state police say in a press release that 39-year-old Jennifer Thompson of Hagerman, Idaho was driving the wrong way on I-84 near Burley when her 2011 Toyota Tacoma pickup struck a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by 21-year-old Ryan Cordie of Aitkin, Minnesota just before 9 p.m.

Both Thompson and Cordie’s passenger, 21-year-old Monica Buchite of Baxter, Minnesota, died at the scene. Cordie and another passenger, 44-year-old Karrie Cordie of McGrath, Minnesota, were taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise by air ambulance.

Police say everyone involved was wearing seatbelts. Neither Ryan nor Karrie Cordie’s conditions were immediately available Tuesday afternoon.

