Celery juice is being praised all over social media, for clearing up acne, preventing heart disease, decreasing bloat, encouraging weight loss – even preventing cancer.

But is it really the cure-all some claim it to be?

Dieticians like Page Love aren’t so convinced.

“Celery juice may not have anything special that allows it to be any more disease lowering that any of the other current fruits and vegetables that are colorful,” Love, Registered and Licensed Dietitian and Certified Specialist in Sport Dietetics, said.

But Love says during cleanses or juicing, people tend to overdo it.

“What I find as a dietitian, a lot of people come in and they drop their entire diet while they do this cleanse and they are just drinking celery juice. So the harm in just drinking one food group, one food source, like a vegetable is that your missing protein, you’re missing energy.”

According to Love, that can cause a whole host of problems.

“Immediate cleanse of the gut, thus the cleanse that it’s been named for, and immediate diarrhea. And diarrhea can lead to dehydration,” she said.

But if you’re still gung ho on trying it, Love says to make sure it’s in moderation.

“Just by itself, is not a magical cure, but it is a great addition to a well-balanced diet,” she said.

