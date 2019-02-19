



— Chaska High School’s principal is condemning the behavior of two students over alleged racist social media posts.

According to a letter sent to parents Tuesday, Principal Jim Bach says said two students posted a picture that showed them wearing a charcoal cosmetic mask, and using a racist hashtag.

“We will use this experience as a teachable moment for all our students,” Bach said. “We care deeply about each of our students and will continue to work every day to make our school the best it can be.”

The letter goes on to say that racism and bigotry have no place at Chaska High School.