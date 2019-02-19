



A data breach last month might have compromised the credit card information of shoppers at several Minnesota businesses, including a number of Dunn Brothers Coffee locations in the Twin Cities, Sebastian Joe’s Ice Cream and Chino Latino.

Late last week, North Country Business Products, a retail technology business, announced that the breach occurred between Jan. 3 and Jan. 24, resulting in the unauthorized access of credit and debit card payment information.

The businesses potentially affected by the breach span the country, from Arizona to Ohio. However, many of the businesses are located in Minnesota. They include dozens of Dunn Brothers Coffee locations, Sebastian Joe’s Ice Cream in south Minneapolis, Chino Latino in Uptown, Stony Point Report in Cass Lake, and Pittsburgh Blue in Maple Grove. (A full list of potentially affected businesses can be found here).

North Country Business Products says it learned of suspicious activity on client networks on Jan. 4 and immediately called on outside help to investigate.

After nearly a month of work, investigators found that malware collected credit card and debit card information at North Country’s client businesses, specifically gathering the cardholders’ names, credit card numbers, expiration dates and credit card security codes.

North Country Business Products says those who believe they could have been affected by the breach should monitor their credit card reports for suspicious activity. If found, those concerned are advised to call the bank that issues their credit card.

For those seeking more information on the breach, North Country has set up a dedicated assistance line at 1-877-204-9537. Information on freezing one’s credit report can be found here.