  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cass County, Eelpout Festival, Walker


WALKER, Minn. (WCCO) — International Eelpout Festival officials have restricted access to the festival citing ice conditions as a concern for the public’s safety.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says the sheriff’s office and event promoters have been working closely together to monitor conditions of Leech Lake, which they say, is currently inundated with heavy snow and flooding.

Due to the heavy traffic suspected on the lake, vehicles will be restricted to snowmobiles and Class 1 and 2 ATVs from Friday at 3 p.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m. No vehicles will be allowed in the restricted area during these times.

Burch said any fish houses are allowed to be pulled onto the ice by snowmobiles and ATVs.

Leech Lake Restrictions (credit: Cass County Sheriff’s Office)

Violators of the vehicle restrictions are subject to ticketing and towing.

Officials say if ice and flooding conditions worsen, they may impose further restrictions and closures.

The sheriff says event and participant safety is their No. 1 priority.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.