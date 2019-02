MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis fire crews have responded to a house fire on the city’s northeast side Tuesday afternoon.

According to Minneapolis Fire officials, crews responded to the fire on the 1400 block of 19th Avenue Northeast. There, firefighters encountered fire on the first floor and basement.

Structure Fire – 1400 block of 19th Ave NE. Lines laid. Searches in progress. Fire on 1st floor and basement. Response upgraded to a 2nd alarm. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) February 19, 2019

