MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The FDA says a type of dog food that WCCO first reported on last fall has contributed to the death of hundreds of dogs.

Top veterinarians and the FDA are exploring a potential connection between grain-free dog food and a form of heart disease known as DCM.

No specific brands are involved, just grain-free kibble.

One working theory is that it’s not the lack of grains causing an issue, rather what companies put in place of it.

The FDA says at least 75 dogs died since 2014. The agency is continuing to test pets suspected to have DCM.

