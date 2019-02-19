



Meghan McCain, the right-leaning commentator on “The View,” offered a spirited endorsement Monday of Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar, saying that her reputation for being a tough boss is a “good thing.”

“Being a bad b—- is a good thing,” she told her co-hosts on the talk show, adding: “For me, it’s like you’re tough and you’re strong and you’re going to get things done.”

Just days before Klobuchar announced her presidential campaign, reports painted a picture of the popular Minnesota senator as a demanding and, at times, cruel boss, noting that her Senate office is known for its high turnover rate.

McCain, the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain, found the picture the reports created to be an attractive image of a female executive. She compared them to an Instagram live video of presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren drinking beer in her kitchen, a look that McCain and her co-hosts found unathentic.

“Elizabeth Warren, I don’t need you to be soft and warm,” McCain said. “Be a bad b—-, I like that part of you. Be tough and strong.”

Klobuchar and Warren are two candidates in an increasingly crowded field of Democratic presidential hopefuls, which grew even bigger Tuesday as Sen. Bernie Sanders entered the race.

On Monday night, Klobuchar held a town hall meeting in New Hampshire, which was broadcast on CNN. She positioned herself as a moderate Democrat, offering an understanding of “heartland economics.”

She was also questioned about the reports saying she was abusive to her staff.

“Am I a tough boss? Sometimes, yes,” she said. “Have I pushed people too hard? Yes. But I have kept expectations for myself that are very high. I’ve asked my staff to meet those same expectations. The big point for me is I want the country to meet high expectations.”